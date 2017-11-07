Airbus Completes Sale of Vector Aerospace to StandardAero

StandardAero Aviation Holdings, Inc. (“StandardAero”) and Airbus SE (“Airbus”) today announced that they have finalized the acquisition by StandardAero of Vector Aerospace Holding SAS (“Vector”) from Airbus.

Vector is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul company, providing responsive, quality support for turbine engines, components, fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. A truly international company, it generated revenues of over US$700 million in 2016 and employs approximately 2,200 people in 22 locations across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Kenya, South Africa, Australia and Singapore.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2017-2021

The newly combined company, which will maintain the name of StandardAero, has more than 6,000 employees in 42 locations across five continents, with annual revenues of approximately US$3 billion.

“We are excited to join forces with the Vector team in becoming one of the largest MRO companies in the world,” said Russell Ford, CEO of StandardAero. “Our combined organizations are better positioned to provide the industry with more global services, expanded MRO capabilities and operational benefits to deliver faster, higher quality solutions to our combined customers worldwide. We look forward to joining together with the Vector leadership and employees as we begin to integrate our two organizations.”

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release