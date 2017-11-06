Introduction to Aircraft Appraisals and Valuation Seminar

4 December, 2017 - 4 December, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Following the success of this seminar in Dubai, London and Dublin, we are delighted to offer it again in London, UK. This is an interactive and informative seminar for all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft appraisals and valuation.

Agenda Highlights

Introduction to Aircraft Appraisals

What is an Aircraft Appraisal?

Uses of Aircraft Appraisals

Sources of Aircraft Appraisals

Aircraft Appraisal Community & Governance



Key Aircraft Appraisal Definitions

Half-life vs. Full-life Value

Base Value

Market Value/Current Market Value/Fair Market Value

Distress Value, Forced Sale Value, and Liquidation Value

Securitised Value or Lease Encumbered Value

Salvage Value and Scrap Value



Types Aircraft Appraisals and Valuations

Desktop Appraisal

Extended Desktop Appraisal

Full Appraisal

Comprehensive Appraisal

Financial Appraisal



Aircraft Appraisal and Valuation Scenarios/Case Studies

New Aircraft

Mid-life Aircraft

End-of-life Aircraft

Lease Encumbered Aircraft



Aircraft Appraisals: Art or Science?

Sample Size and Value Ranges

Economic Lives

Single Unit Sales

Last Off the Line Effects

Future New Technology

Reconfiguration Costs

Seminar Leader

Rob Watts, Managing Director & VP Financial Solutions, Aerotask

