Introduction to Aircraft Appraisals and Valuation Seminar
- 4 December, 2017 - 4 December, 2017, London, United Kingdom
Following the success of this seminar in Dubai, London and Dublin, we are delighted to offer it again in London, UK. This is an interactive and informative seminar for all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft appraisals and valuation.
Agenda Highlights
Introduction to Aircraft Appraisals
- What is an Aircraft Appraisal?
- Uses of Aircraft Appraisals
- Sources of Aircraft Appraisals
- Aircraft Appraisal Community & Governance
Key Aircraft Appraisal Definitions
- Half-life vs. Full-life Value
- Base Value
- Market Value/Current Market Value/Fair Market Value
- Distress Value, Forced Sale Value, and Liquidation Value
- Securitised Value or Lease Encumbered Value
- Salvage Value and Scrap Value
Types Aircraft Appraisals and Valuations
- Desktop Appraisal
- Extended Desktop Appraisal
- Full Appraisal
- Comprehensive Appraisal
- Financial Appraisal
Aircraft Appraisal and Valuation Scenarios/Case Studies
- New Aircraft
- Mid-life Aircraft
- End-of-life Aircraft
- Lease Encumbered Aircraft
Aircraft Appraisals: Art or Science?
- Sample Size and Value Ranges
- Economic Lives
- Single Unit Sales
- Last Off the Line Effects
- Future New Technology
- Reconfiguration Costs
Seminar Leader
- Rob Watts, Managing Director & VP Financial Solutions, Aerotask
