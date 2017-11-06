Newsletter Subscription


Monday, Nov 6, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Introduction to Aircraft Appraisals and Valuation Seminar


Introduction to Aircraft Appraisals and Valuation Seminar

  • 4 December, 2017 - 4 December, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Following the success of this seminar in Dubai, London and Dublin, we are delighted to offer it again in London, UK. This is an interactive and informative seminar for all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft appraisals and valuation.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Manned Electric Aircraft 2017-2027

Agenda Highlights

Introduction to Aircraft Appraisals

  • What is an Aircraft Appraisal?
  • Uses of Aircraft Appraisals
  • Sources of Aircraft Appraisals
  • Aircraft Appraisal Community & Governance


Key Aircraft Appraisal Definitions

  • Half-life vs. Full-life Value
  • Base Value
  • Market Value/Current Market Value/Fair Market Value
  • Distress Value, Forced Sale Value, and Liquidation Value
  • Securitised Value or Lease Encumbered Value
  • Salvage Value and Scrap Value


Types Aircraft Appraisals and Valuations

  • Desktop Appraisal
  • Extended Desktop Appraisal
  • Full Appraisal
  • Comprehensive Appraisal
  • Financial Appraisal


Aircraft Appraisal and Valuation Scenarios/Case Studies

  • New Aircraft
  • Mid-life Aircraft
  • End-of-life Aircraft
  • Lease Encumbered Aircraft


Aircraft Appraisals: Art or Science?

  • Sample Size and Value Ranges
  • Economic Lives
  • Single Unit Sales
  • Last Off the Line Effects
  • Future New Technology
  • Reconfiguration Costs

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

 

Seminar Leader

  • Rob Watts, Managing Director & VP Financial Solutions, Aerotask

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: Nov 6, 2017

 

More News from ASDEvents

More Commercial Aircraft News

Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2017

Nov 28, 2017 - Dublin, Ireland

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk