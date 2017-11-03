Newsletter Subscription


Friday, Nov 3, 2017

Further 500 UK Maritime Industries jobs sustained by new Type 26 Global Combat Ship Contract Awards

BAE Systems has awarded a further 15 manufacturing contracts to suppliers of the Type 26 programme, which entered the manufacturing phase in July, increasing the number of UK maritime jobs supported by the programme to over 4,500.
In total 44 companies are now working directly with BAE Systems to deliver the Type 26 ships and the recent contract awards, worth more than £40m, include diesel and gearbox filtration, vibration monitoring equipment, and pipework and fittings.

One of the largest contracts awarded was to Goodwins Steel Casting where the shaft brackets supplied by the Staffordshire company will help support more than 380 jobs. Goodwins Managing Director, Steven Birks said:


“We are delighted to have been selected to supply the critical duty steel castings for the Royal Navy’s first three City Class Type 26 Global Combat Ships. By engaging early with BAE Systems our engineering teams have developed castings that will exceed the stringent technical requirements set out in the tender, and will be manufactured from our advanced facilities here in Stoke-on-Trent.”

The Type 26 Global Combat Ship will be a globally deployable, multi-mission warship capable of undertaking a wide range of roles from high intensity warfare to humanitarian assistance. The ship will take full advantage of modular design and open systems architecture, ensuring it can be easily upgraded as new technology develops and can accommodate different sub-systems and equipment suited to potential overseas customer needs.

The 15 companies awarded contracts are as follows

Company

Equipment

Manufacture/Distribution location

Bruel & Kjaer

Hull Vibration Monitoring Equipment

Naerum, Denmark

 

Calzoni

Main Hanger Closure & Mission Bay enclosures

Bologna, Italy

 

GEA

Diesel fuel filtration and Gearbox filtration

Chateau Thierry, France and Oelde, Germany

Goodwins Steel Castings

Shaft brackets

Stoke on Trent, UK

Hutchinson Stop-choc

Wholeship mounts

Slough, UK

JB pipeline

Metallic pipe fittings and pipe material

Grangemouth & Inverurie, UK

Liferaft Systems Australia

Marine evacuation system

Tasmania, Australia

Mackay Consolidated Industries Pty.

Pipe hanger inserts

Victoria, Australia

Oglaend System UK limited

First fix support system

Birmingham, UK

PecoFACET

AVCAT filter

La Coruna, Spain

Raytheon Anschutz

Visual Surveillance System (VSS)

Kiel, Germany

Righton

Metallic pipe fittings and pipe material

Glasgow and Birmingham, UK

Rolls Royce

Replenishment at Sea

Newcastle, UK

SPX International

Wholeship strainers

Newbury, UK

Whippendell Marine Limited

Helicopter Starting and Servicing System

Watford, UK

Nadia Savage, BAE Systems, Programme Director for Type 26 Global Combat Ship, said: “Working together with the very best talent in the UK and overseas to deliver the most advanced warship of its type is extremely exciting. With manufacturing underway for GLASGOW, the first of the three City Class Type 26 frigates, we are working at pace with our suppliers to deliver these hugely capable ships to the Royal Navy. Today’s announcement demonstrates once again that the construction of these ships is now very much underway.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Nov 2, 2017

 

