BAE Australia Welcomes $200 M Nulka Upgrade

BAE Systems Australia has welcomed today’s visit to the Company’s Henderson facility in Western Australia by the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, following the announcement of a $200 million upgrade to the Nulka active missile decoy.

The 20 year program will include a new launch system and supporting technology to enhance Nulka’s effectiveness and will ensure that it continues protecting Australian and allied fleets well into the future.





It will also include installation of new launch systems on the Anzac frigates which are being upgraded at Henderson as part of the AUD $2 billion, six-year Anzac Midlife Capability Assurance Program.

Nulka is the world’s most effective anti-ship missile defence. BAE Systems is responsible for the design, development and integration of the Nulka system on Royal Australian Navy ships.

Nulka uses technology developed in Australia that remains a unique national defence capability which has earned more than $1 billion in exports.

BAE Systems’ Australian supply chain will contribute more than 75 percent of the engineering support and components to the Nulka launch system. BAE Systems has Australia’s largest defence supply chain, spending around $360 million annually with 1600 companies.

BAE Systems Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said:

“Nulka’s unique capabilities are world leading and ensure Australia’s navy has the world’s most effective anti-ship missile defence available.

“We have over 25 years of experience in the development, integration, test, operation and support of autonomous systems, from platforms to decoys to guided weapons.

“It’s important that investment in bespoke Australian defence technologies continues to deliver increased capabilities that will benefit the nation.

“This project will pave the way for continued development of one of Australia’s most successful defence exports.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release