OSI Systems Receives $6 M Multi-Year Service and Support Contract for Border Security
OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division received a multi-year service contract valued at approximately $6 million from an international customer to provide continued service and support for Rapiscan® high energy x-ray cargo inspection systems, which are being utilized for border security.
OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are pleased to announce this award from a customer who has operated these systems for several years. The continued confidence by this customer in us to provide border security at this critical location is a testament to our proven technology and the outstanding service and support we provide."
Global Traffic Safety Equipment Market 2017-2021
Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release
Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference
Jan 30 - 31, 2018 - Rome, Italy
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference
Nov 14 - 16, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
Smarter Borders 2017 Conference
Nov 7 - 9, 2017 - London, United Kingdom