OSI Systems Receives $6 M Multi-Year Service and Support Contract for Border Security

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division received a multi-year service contract valued at approximately $6 million from an international customer to provide continued service and support for Rapiscan® high energy x-ray cargo inspection systems, which are being utilized for border security.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are pleased to announce this award from a customer who has operated these systems for several years. The continued confidence by this customer in us to provide border security at this critical location is a testament to our proven technology and the outstanding service and support we provide."





Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release