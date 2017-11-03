Future Innovations for the Cockpit, Cabin, Communications and Connectivity

Rockwell Collins at the Dubai Airshow 2017

Rockwell Collins, a leading provider of aviation and high integrity solutions for military and commercial customers in the Middle East, will tout its growing capabilities both on and off the aircraft—cockpit, cabin, communications and connectivity—at the Dubai Airshow, Nov. 12-16.

This will be the first time at the show that Rockwell Collins (Stand 1540 and Chalet A58) will feature a combined presence with its new Interior Systems business, created from its B/E Aerospace acquisition in April 2017.





“At this year’s Dubai Airshow, we’ll be highlighting our high-integrity solutions and demonstrating our long-term commitment to building stronger business relationships and expanding our presence in the Middle East,” said Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EuMEA) for Rockwell Collins. “We look forward to a number of important announcements over the course of the show that reflect the rapidly growing market for our products and services in the region.”

Highlights for Rockwell Collins at Dubai include:

Announcing a new Pro Line Fusion® customer for a light multi-role aircraft

Selections by airlines of Rockwell Collins’ advanced avionics, including contracts for dual Head-Up Guidance System (HGS™) displays for the pilot and co-pilot

Announcing the first Middle East customer for our new connectivity solution for predictive maintenance on the A320 family of aircraft

Announcing a new customer for a true nose-to-tail integrated digital aircraft solution

