Friday, Nov 3, 2017

Robonic signs contract to deliver 3rd-generation KONTIO launcher to the Swedish Material Command

Robonic Ltd Oy (a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense) has signed a contract to deliver a third-generation KONTIO pneumatic launcher to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for use at its Vidsel Test Range. The  delivery is planned to take place before the end of the year.

Designed to launch tactical unmanned air systems and target drones, this high pressure pneumatic launcher is capable  of catapulting several types of aerial target drones.


"Delivery of our KONTIO launcher to FMV and Sweden is a major milestone to develop our market and the advanced solutions to meet the demands of the target drone market,” said Juha Moisio, Managing Director of Robonic. “We are extremely proud of this contract with FMV. Thanks to this collaboration, various drone operators will benefit from the services of our launcher. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with FMV and building new partnerships.”

The KONTIO launcher is a highly transportable universal launcher with a large mass and speed envelope which makes it  highly suitable for several types of targets or tactical unmanned aerial vehicle. It is designed to launch air vehicles of up to 140 kg with a 70 m/s exit velocity or alternatively 500 kg at 37 m/s.

With its launchers delivered worldwide, Robonic has more than three decades of operational experience in supporting the evolving requirements of the global UAS industry and UAS end users.

Source : Robonic Ltd Oy

Published on ASDNews: Nov 2, 2017

 

