Military Flight Training Eastern Europe Conference

12 December, 2017 - 14 December, 2017, Budapest, Hungary

Ensuring Cost-Effective Pilot Training and Enhancing interoperability in Eastern Europe

We are delighted to announce that Military Flight Training Eastern Europe will take place in Budapest, Hungary, 12-14 December 2017. Held in official partnership with the Hungarian Ministry of Defence, the summit is recognised as the leading, regional flight training forum.



The event brings together senior decision-makers from key Eastern European states, creating a tailored forum for the region. The summit will allow attendees to gain an understanding of how to maximise readiness of the fleet, enhance interoperability, and strike the correct balance between live and synthetic training by hearing high-level briefings and interacting with leading training commands and solution providers. Speakers will provide a comprehensive account of Eastern European developments by unveiling regional trends, challenges, and requirements in regard to fixed-wing and rotary-wing flight training, equipment, and platforms.





Join the MFT Eastern Europe Forum to:

Engage with senior representatives from the key Air Forces of the region- including Poland, Czech Republic and Ukraine, and take the opportunity to collaborate with key partners to explore new solutions to shared problems

Receive exclusive insight into how the new Polish fleet of M-346 trainer aircraft will be put to best use following the arrival of the first two airframes scheduled for 2016 and the latest updates from the European Defence Agency and NATO Support and Procurement Agency into how they are helping to enable smart investment from Air Forces in the region

Increase your awareness of the methods that Eastern European nations are using to maximise their flight training capability so that your organisation can participate in and contribute to the future development of capability in the region

Assess the level of progress being made with proposed multinational training initiatives and how they will potentially open the door to greater collective investment in the region - helping you to inform your own budgeting decisions

Confirmed 2017 speakers:

Brigadier General Albert Safar , Air Force C

, Air Force C Lieutenant General Arkadiy Vashutin , Deputy Air Force Commander, Ukrainian Air Force

, Deputy Air Force Commander, Ukrainian Air Force Brigadier General Petyo Mirchev , Deputy Air Force Commander, Bulgarian Air Force

, Deputy Air Force Commander, Bulgarian Air Force Colonel Dainius Guzas , Air Force Commander, Lithuanian Air Force

, Air Force Commander, Lithuanian Air Force Colonel Igor Yaremenko , Chief of Army Aviation, Ukrainian Land Forces

, Chief of Army Aviation, Ukrainian Land Forces Colonel Jaroslaw Mika , Chief of Combat Training, Czech Air Force

, Chief of Combat Training, Czech Air Force Colonel Ondrej Rejman , Deputy Commander 21st Air Force Base, Czech Air Force

, Deputy Commander 21st Air Force Base, Czech Air Force Colonel Goran Huljev , Commander of Training and Education Centre, Croatian Air Force

, Commander of Training and Education Centre, Croatian Air Force Colonel Kovalski, Commander of Rotary-Wing Aviation, Polish Land Forces

Commander of Rotary-Wing Aviation, Polish Land Forces Colonel Wojciech Pikula , Commander, 4th Flying Training Wing, Polish Air Force

, Commander, 4th Flying Training Wing, Polish Air Force Colonel Krzysztof Stobiecki, Commander Air Operations Group at 22nd Tactical Air Base, Polish Air Force

Commander Air Operations Group at 22nd Tactical Air Base, Polish Air Force Commander Arndt Neumann , Training Branch for Naval Aviation, German Navy

, Training Branch for Naval Aviation, German Navy Commander Andreas Mueller, Head of Plans, Policy, Future Development Branch, German Navy

Head of Plans, Policy, Future Development Branch, German Navy Colonel József Koller , Commander of the MH86 Base

, Commander of the MH86 Base Colonel Jeno Szénási , Development and Procurement Agency

, Development and Procurement Agency Colonel Jerome Lacroix Leclair, Commander Flying Schools Command, French Air Force

Commander Flying Schools Command, French Air Force Colonel József Bali , Deputy Commander of the MH86 Base

, Deputy Commander of the MH86 Base Colonel Slavisa Vlacic , Head of Military Aviation Department, Serbian Military Academy

, Head of Military Aviation Department, Serbian Military Academy Lieutenant Colonel Gergely Gróf , MH 59 Pilot

, MH 59 Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Tibor Molnár , JAS 39 Gripen pilot

, JAS 39 Gripen pilot Lieutenant Colonel Zoltán Litauszki , Flight Training officer

, Flight Training officer Lieutenant Colonel Endre Daróczi

Captain Jelle van Helvoort , Head of Knowledge Branch at the Personnel Recovery Centre, Netherlands Air Force

, Head of Knowledge Branch at the Personnel Recovery Centre, Netherlands Air Force Confirmed Representative USAFE, United States Air Force Europe

Source : ASDEvents