Kratos Awarded $11.3 M Contract Modification to Update AF Satellite Control and Operations

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has received a modification under an existing contract from the U.S. Air Force to update satellite control and management systems. Valued at approximately $11.3 million, the update will allow system-consolidation, architectural updates, and security improvements to support current and future military communication satellite missions while decreasing operation and maintenance costs.

Kratos' satellite communication business, the Company's largest, supports more than 85% of U.S. space missions and is used by more than 75% of the world's commercial satellite operators, with products and services ranging from command & control (C2) to signal processing, RF interference mitigation, network operations and cybersecurity. Kratos satellite products include EPOCH® IPS, the industry's leading satellite fleet management system; Monics®, the leading carrier management product; Compass® for managing satellite networks; and NeuralStar® for terrestrial network operations and Service Quality Management (SQM). Additionally, through its Kratos RT Logic subsidiary, the Company delivers advanced products and capabilities for space-to-ground communications, assured data transport, applied test & training and cyber/mission assurance.





Kratos, through its satellite business, operates the only global network of RF monitoring and interference detection sensors, providing commercial and government clients with important situational awareness data and analytics. It currently includes 18 worldwide monitoring sites hosting 70+ antennas with visibility to over 60 satellites, 150 beams and 280 transponders.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos President and CEO said, "Kratos is an industry leader in satellite communications command and control, signal monitoring, intelligence and satellite beam monitoring via our global spectrum solutions monitoring and geo location business. Kratos customers recognize our Company's leadership position in innovation, and rapidly developing and fielding leading technology solutions at an affordable cost, and we are proud to support our National Security related customers in their missions".

