True North Automation and BAE join forces to protect customers from cyber crime

True North Automation, leading System Integration company in western Canada, specialising in Automation and SCADA Integration, is joining forces with global defence, aerospace and security leader BAE Systems to provide True North Automation customers access to leading cyber security tools. BAE Systems’ products and services help identify and reduce the risk faced by businesses from the threat of cyber-attack.

True North president, Blair Hanel said:

“We are proud to align with BAE Systems. This alliance greatly expands on True North’s existing capabilities and leverages BAE Systems’ deep expertise in cyber security and defence.”





Colin McKinty, vice president of Cyber Security Solutions at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, commented:

“In today’s world, all businesses, especially those delivering critical services and products are at risk of cyber-attack. Our partnership with True North Automation will help companies secure their systems to deter attackers and address threats before they become serious.”

By offering BAE Systems’ cyber defence services to its customers, True North Automation is able to integrate new security solutions into existing facilities and systems, and mitigate growing cyber threats in the utility and manufacturing sectors.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release