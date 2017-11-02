TurbineAero Wins Prestigious C-17 Globemaster APU MRO Services Contract with Boeing

TurbineAero is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services agreement with Boeing to support the C-17 Globemaster Program. TurbineAero will provide APU and Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) MRO Services for the GTCP331-250G APU.

As the exclusive APU provider for the C-17 Globemaster program, this partnership provides Boeing with significant savings through TurbineAero’s SMaRT-Workscoping maintenance approach. SMaRT-Workscoping enables reduced overall costs through a more analytical and modular based maintenance approach. Boeing additionally benefits through new Parts Manufacturing Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) modifications and repairs. Through this agreement, TurbineAero will provide Boeing with 24/7 support of Aircraft On-Ground (AOG) as well as engineering and product reliability services worldwide. APU Line support training will also be provided to U.S. Air Force maintainers at our Chandler, Arizona facility.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2017-2021

“TurbineAero is honored to further our partnership with Boeing, as well as with our Armed Services partners around the globe,” said Rob Higby, Chief Executive Officer of TurbineAero. “The C-17 Program is in many ways the cornerstone of what TurbineAero is all about. The same integrity, work ethic, and technical prowess that Boeing expects from its partners, is how we aim to serve all our military and commercial partners globally. We look forward to teaming up with Boeing to provide industry leading APU MRO services to the U.S. Air Force’s C-17 service members and maintenance professionals across the globe.”

Source : TurbineAero, Inc. - view original press release