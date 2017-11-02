CACI Awarded $34.5 M Task Order to Support US CBP's Air and Marine Operations Surveillance System

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today it was awarded a $34.5 million task order to provide technology updates and operations and maintenance to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations Surveillance System (AMOSS). This four-year task order, awarded under the Department of Homeland Security’s Enterprise Acquisition Gateway for Leading-Edge Solutions II contract vehicle, represents continuing work in the company’s Intelligence Services market area.

AMOSS is a highly advanced system used by the CBP Air and Marine Operations Center to provide a real-time air and marine surveillance picture of U.S. borders and a significant portion of the western hemisphere. The command and control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) system integrates data from hundreds of radars and sensors to detect, identify, and track suspicious air and maritime traffic and to protect critical infrastructure. AMOSS includes a display that is capable of tracking over 50,000 individual aircraft and watercraft, and is also used in the coordination of disaster response.





Under this contract, CACI will deliver new capabilities, software updates, and 24/7 operations and maintenance services for AMOSS. The company will also continue to provide data analysis and analytics to the Air and Marine Operations Center, as well as evaluation, testing, and integration of new technologies and sensor feeds into the AMOSS system.

John Mengucci, CACI’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “The Air and Marine Operations Center performs a wide range of critical missions, from law enforcement and border protection to disaster response. CACI’s expertise in developing sophisticated systems that integrate and display vast amounts of data from disparate sources enables our customers to predict and respond to incidents and threats in powerful new ways.”

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “With the number and variety of threats the nation faces ever on the increase, CACI is committed to delivering innovative solutions that give decision-makers the actionable information they need, when they need it. Our focus remains on partnering with our customers to assist them in meeting their immediate and long-term mission goals for the preservation of our national security.”

Source : CACI International Inc. - view original press release