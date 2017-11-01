Saab Receives Order for Gripen Maintenance Operations

The defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces to provide support and maintenance services for Gripen C/D in 2018. The order exercises a contractual option within the framework of a previously signed agreement pertaining to performance-based support and maintenance.

The order includes support and maintenance services essential to aviation operations with Gripen. The order encompasses, for example, technical system support and maintenance, publications, spare parts, repairs, ground support equipment and pilot equipment.





"This order is vital to ensuring the effective operation and availability of Gripen over the coming years," says Ellen Molin, Head of the Support and Services business area within Saab.

The work will be carried out in Sweden at Saab's facilities in Linköping, Arboga, Järfälla, Gothenburg, Växjö and Östersund.

The original performance-based support and maintenance agreement was signed with FMV in May 2017.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B) - view original press release