CFM56 Fleet Surpasses 500 Million Flight Cycles

Maintains highest reliability in the industry

Nearly 1,900 engines still to be delivered

CFM International's ubiquitous CFM56 engine fleet has surpassed 500 million flight cycles while logging nearly 900 million flight hours since the first aircraft, a DC-8-71, entered commercial service in April 1982.

There are currently more than 24,000 CFM56 engines in commercial and military service with 560 operators around the globe.





Overall, CFM has delivered more than 31,000 engines to date and the current production engines continue to lead the industry with world-class reliability and low cost of ownership. The CFM56-5B has logged more than 100 million flight cycles and 180 million flight hours powering the Airbus A320ceo family since 1996, while the CFM56-7B engine surpassed 170 million cycles and 300 million hours since 1998.

"This is a remarkable achievement," said. Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "Although our founding fathers were confident the program would be a success, I don't think even they could have dreamed of what we would eventually accomplish with this product."

CFM56 engines power the Airbus A318/A319/A320/A321, the A318 Elite and A319CJ, A320CJ, and A321CJ corporate jets and A340-200/-300 models and the Boeing Classic 737-300/-400/-500, Next-Generation 737-600/-700/-800/-900/-900ER and BBJ and DC-8 Super 70 airplanes, as well as military applications such as the U.S. Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft.

CFM56 engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines and the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines.

For more information, visit us at www.cfmaeroengines.com or follow us on Twitter @CFM_engines.

