AerCap Delivers 2nd Boeing 787-9 to Thai Airways

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) today announced the delivery of a new Boeing 787-9 to Thai Airways, the second of the aircraft type to deliver to the airline. AerCap has now delivered eight 787s to Thai Airways.

AerCap is the world’s largest customer of the 787 aircraft, with a total of 116 owned and on order.





AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, “AerCap is very pleased to deliver the second 787-9 aircraft to Thai Airways, making it our eighth 787 delivery to the airline. We have been in business with Thai Airways for over twenty years, making them one of our oldest customers in the Asia Pacific region. We thank our friends and partners at Thai Airways for their continued confidence in AerCap and wish them every success as they continue to grow their business.”

Source : AerCap Holdings N.V. - view original press release