Kratos Receives $14.5 M in Unmanned Aerial Drone System Contract Awards

Kratos to Deliver Eight Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems to National Security Customers

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider announced today that it has recently received $14.5 million in contract awards for eight high performance, jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, communication, ground control and related systems from certain National Security related customers. Kratos is a leading provider of high performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems for tactical and adversarial target, threat representation purposes. The work under these recent contract awards will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities. Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these contract awards.

Eric DeMarco, President & CEO of Kratos, said, "Unmanned systems, autonomy and related artificial intelligence are strategic focus areas for our Company, as well as state of the art ground control systems, communication and data links. These recent contract awards with these customers are representative of the continued successful execution of our strategy to be a leader in innovating, rapidly designing and fielding affordable systems in the unmanned systems market space."





