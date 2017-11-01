Global Solutions for Major Aviation Issues

Last week, the 8th IFAR Summit was held in Pretoria, South Africa, where CEO Michel Peters of the Netherlands Aerospace Center (NLR) was elected chairman of IFAR for a period of two years. IFAR, the International Forum for Aviation Research, meets annually and aims to address major global aviation issues. The Summit took place at the South African Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

IFAR unites 26 global aerospace research organisations. IFAR is dealing with challenges that exceed national borders such as emissions, noise, safety, security and efficient operations. The representatives of the aerospace research organizations discussed technical developments such as Supersonic Noise, the global approach to ATM research with particular attention to Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM), Weather Safety and Fire & Crash Impact, the latest in relation to the use of composites.





In addition to technical issues, leaders also exchanged thoughts on ‘Human Resources Development’, ‘New Research Ideas outside of Aeronautics’ and ‘Attracting new talents to R & D organizations opposed to industry’.

After DLR, NASA and JAXA, NLR is now asked to take over the presidency. This recognizes and acknowledges NLR as a leading aerospace research organization. Peters: “IFAR is important as a global networking platform for CEOs and scientists. IFAR focuses on the future of aviation, and we want to act as a bridge for ICAO for example”. Collaboration within IFAR takes place at own expenses, where NLR participates in specific subjects matching its interests. For example, NLR participates in the working groups ‘Air traffic management’, ‘Noise’ and ‘UAS’.

The next IFAR Summit will take place in November 2018 at the Russian Zhukovsky Central AeroHydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI). In 2019, during the NLR anniversary, global aviation leaders will come together in the Netherlands.

Source : NLR - Netherlands Aerospace Centre - view original press release