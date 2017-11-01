Boeing Grows Leasing Software Presence with Everbright Financial Leasing

AerData's Corporate Management System drives efficient operations

Boeing [NYSE: BA] subsidiary AerData is growing its leasing software presence in China under a new agreement with Everbright Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., headquartered in Beijing, that will consolidate data from multiple sources using a single Corporate Management System (CMS) platform. The platform will reduce risk for lessors by giving them full control and oversight of asset values, contract information and technical details.

“The AerData CMS application was a logical choice to support our rapidly expanding fleet,” said Wang Hua, head of Aviation, Everbright Financial Leasing. “CMS will be the foundation for all technical and financial processes used to manage aircraft leasing.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Nanotech-enabled Aircraft Power Solutions Market 2017-2021

CMS is an industry-leading program that supports aircraft leasing business processes and asset management including maintenance, upgrade and flight records for individual airplanes.

“Before CMS, lessors may have information on airplane assets in multiple systems,” said Matt Bull, AerData CEO. “CMS gives lessors a comprehensive view of their inventory. This helps lessors like Everbright Financial Leasing be more efficient as they expand their presence in the leasing industry.”

More than 60 leasing companies worldwide use AerData systems to support their business.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release