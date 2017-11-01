BAA Training Acquires 3 New FFSs from CAE

BAA Training, one of the largest aviation training centres in Northern Europe, has announced the acquisition of three new full flight simulators from CAE. Under theagreement, BAA Training is procuring two Airbus A320 CAE 7000XRSeries full-flight simulators (FFSs) and one Boeing 737NGCAE 7000XRSeries FFS.The full-flight simulators will be equipped with the latest innovative CAE Tropos 6000XR visual system, offering unprecedented realism.

The first Airbus A320 simulator will be deployed in Vilnius, Lithuania in July 2018, the Boeing B737 NG will start operating in October 2018. Yet another Airbus A320 full-flight simulator will be housed in a new training centre facility of BAA Training in Asia, which is due to start its operations by the end of 2018.





“To cater to the demand for aviation training of local regional market and CIS countries, we are further expanding our capacities at the headquarters. By the acquisition of new training equipment we are making strategic moves to offer our clients from Lithuania and the neighbouring countries a favourable training location and the infrastructure of the highest standards,” comments EgleVaitkeviciute, CEO of BAA Training.

According to E. Vaitkeviciute, the acquisition of the simulators comes at a time of a significant growth of regional airlines, thus the Academy will be able to put the comprehensive training provided to their pilots with the latest technology on fast track.

In order to respond to the growing needs of type rating training caused by an increasing number ofAb Initio school students at BAA Training, the Academy is planning to acquire more full-flight simulators by 2022 to position the aviation training services delivered by the company for long-term success on the market.

Due to this acquisition, BAA Training will operate four full-flight simulators in Lithuania and one in Asia making over 90 full-flight simulators available for BAA Training clients through the partner network in total.

Source : BAA Training