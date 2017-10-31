Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017

Saab Receives NLAW Order from Finnish Defence Forces

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon system (NLAW). Deliveries will take place during 2017.

The Finnish Defence Forces have been a user of the NLAW weapon system since 2007, then becoming the second export customer of the system. This order is a call-up of an option as part of a previous contract with the customer, announced in 2015, regarding delivery of NLAW weapon systems.


“The interest for our NLAW system has increased significantly in recent years. This order is a strong proof of this and we look forward to deliver a high capability weapon system to the Finnish Defence Forces. NLAW provides the single soldier with a true anti-tank capability, previously not available on the battlefield”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab´s business area Dynamics”

During the recently held military exercise Aurora 17, in Sweden, the NLAW system was used by both Swedish and Finnish forces.

“There is a long-lasting commercial relationship between Saab and the Finnish Defence Forces. This call-up of an option from the 2015 contract demonstrates high trust and confidence from the Finnish Defence Forces towards the NLAW system”, says Anders Gardberg, head of Saab in Finland.

NLAW is a shoulder-launched, anti-tank missile system that attacks the target from above. This makes it the most effective anti-tank weapon for dismounted light forces operating in any environment, including built-up areas. Originally developed for Sweden and Great Britain, it meets all requirements for a modern anti-tank weapon system for use during international operations as well as for national defence.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Oct 30, 2017

 

