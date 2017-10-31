Saab Receives NLAW Order from Finnish Defence Forces

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon system (NLAW). Deliveries will take place during 2017.

The Finnish Defence Forces have been a user of the NLAW weapon system since 2007, then becoming the second export customer of the system. This order is a call-up of an option as part of a previous contract with the customer, announced in 2015, regarding delivery of NLAW weapon systems.





“The interest for our NLAW system has increased significantly in recent years. This order is a strong proof of this and we look forward to deliver a high capability weapon system to the Finnish Defence Forces. NLAW provides the single soldier with a true anti-tank capability, previously not available on the battlefield”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab´s business area Dynamics”

During the recently held military exercise Aurora 17, in Sweden, the NLAW system was used by both Swedish and Finnish forces.

“There is a long-lasting commercial relationship between Saab and the Finnish Defence Forces. This call-up of an option from the 2015 contract demonstrates high trust and confidence from the Finnish Defence Forces towards the NLAW system”, says Anders Gardberg, head of Saab in Finland.

NLAW is a shoulder-launched, anti-tank missile system that attacks the target from above. This makes it the most effective anti-tank weapon for dismounted light forces operating in any environment, including built-up areas. Originally developed for Sweden and Great Britain, it meets all requirements for a modern anti-tank weapon system for use during international operations as well as for national defence.

