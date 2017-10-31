Saab Receives Order for RBS 70 from the Brazilian Army

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Brazilian Army for deliveries of the RBS 70 VSHORAD (Very Short Range Air Defence) system. Deliveries will take place during 2018-2019.

The RBS 70 system is in-service with the Brazilian Army and the system played an important role in the protection of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The contract signed between Saab and the Brazilian Army includes man-portable launchers, training simulators, camouflage systems and associated equipment for operators and maintainers.





“Brazil has an ambitious program for strengthening their air defence capability and this is our third order from the customer in recent years. We are proud to have been selected as a supplier in that transformation, knowing that our system plays an important role in protecting their airspace and defending critical infrastructure”, says Marianna Silva, Country Manager Saab Brazil.

“The overall market for short range air defence systems is growing and we see an increasing demand from Brazil and other customers around the world. Not only for our man-portable system, but also for our new Mobile SHORAD solution that we introduced at DSEI in London this year”, says Görgen Johansson, senior vice president and head of business area Dynamics at Saab.

The Saab portfolio of short-range ground based air defence missile systems comprises of the RBS 70 and the further enhanced RBS 70 NG. The RBS 70 system has an impressive track-record on the market. 19 countries have procured more than 1,600 RBS 70 systems, including more than 18,000 missiles.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B) - view original press release