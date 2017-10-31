Next Evolution of Kratos Mako Tactical UAS Completes Successful Flight Test Series as Part of Large Military Exercise

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider recently completed a UTAP-22 Mako Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) multi-UAS demonstration mission as part of a larger military exercise. The multi-UAS demonstration leveraged the recent test flight series previously conducted in preparation for this integrated operational demonstration, which featured a range of Mako's multi-UAS autonomous capabilities. Mako capabilities demonstrated included manned/unmanned collaborative operations and the latest mission payload set capability to introduce the operational utility of the Mako into a larger scale exercise.

Steve Fendley, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division President, said, "We first flew the UTAP-22 Mako UAS at the end of 2015 in a series of successful flights, demonstrating the performance characteristics and capabilities of this high performance tactical unmanned aerial system. Since those initial flights, we have made incredible progress as evidenced by these most recent, multiple, successful flights this year, including Mako muti-UAS loyal wingman capabilities. We expect the capability expansion, utilization and success of the Mako to continue to progress into the future, and are committed to further advancing this high performance system as we move forward."





Source : Kratos Defense & Security Solutions - view original press release