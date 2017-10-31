GKN Aerospace has succesfully obtained an EASA STC for the ADS-B Out modification on the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400

Air Iceland Connect launching customer for ADS-B Out modification on the Dash 8 Q400

New easy to install form-fit ATC Transponders.

GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business has obtained the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from EASA for the introduction of the ADS-B Out modification on the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 fleet. Early this year Fokker has been selected by Air Iceland Connect for the ADS-B Out installation on its entire Dash 8 fleet.

After having obtained the STC for the Dash 8 Q200 a few months ago, Fokker is now introducing new ATC Transponders on the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400. The new Transponders are a form-fit replacement for legacy Transponders which in most cases need to be replaced. In the mean time, Fokker has also applied for the FAA STC which is expected later this year.





ADS-B Out (Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast) is a common system on-board many aircraft that automatically broadcasts relevant data from the aircraft towards air traffic management organizations. ADS-B Out data includes the identity of the aircraft, the GPS location and direction of flight. A new ADS-B Out system will become mandatory in June 2020 in Europe and the USA. The new ADS-B Out mandate involves an upgrade or replacement of two major cockpit systems: the ATC Transponder and GPS Receiver. This will enable optimization of the airspace and minimize the use of ground radar stations. In the next decade, most of the airspace throughout the globe will be using ADS-B as the primary means of surveillance, replacing radar. This will include the oceanic environment (Satellite ADS-B).

Erik Lous, Product Manager ADS-B Out at Fokker Services: “We are pleased to have obtained the STC for ADS-B Out modification with the new Transponders. It will allow customers to modify the aircaft with a minimum of downtime. The STC was obtained in the shortest possible time thanks to our engineering team, our airworhiness department and support by EASA and Air Iceland Connect, the lessons learned in this project form a solid basis for our other ADS-B out certification projects for a wide range of aircraft types, both regional as well as narrow body aircraft”.

Leifur Guðmundsson, Technical Director at Air Iceland Connect: “We are pleased to be an early adaptor of ADS-B Out which enable us to navigate more accurate and gives more frequent update of aircraft‘s position than radar. Furthermore the system allows a reduction of aircraft separation and reduced separation means less restriction on aircraft routing and altitude compared to oceanic separation, leading to reduced fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emission”.

Source : GKN Aerospace - view original press release