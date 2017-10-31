BAE Australia welcomes CAE lease at Tamworth

BAE Systems Australia today announced that it would lease part of its Tamworth training facility to CAE Oxford Aviation Training Academy.

CAE Oxford will use the facility for training its commercial pilot customers. It is looking to expand its business from 2018 onwards to meet future training requirements and BAE Systems' Tamworth facility is ideally suited.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2017-2027

BAE Systems Australia will continue to deliver military training services to its current customers as contracted until December 2019 – the Australian Defence Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Royal Brunei Air Force and Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

The lease with CAE Oxford builds on the capability developed by BAE Systems at Tamworth.

BAE Systems Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said:

“We are working collaboratively with local community leaders to consider options for the site that will maximise the use of the facilities. Today’s signing is a great outcome.

“We are also engaging with our current customers and the Australian Defence Force regarding the provision of military training at the site.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release