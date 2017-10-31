L3 Receives Production Contract for US Army Apache MUMT-X Program

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has received a production contract for multiple awards totaling $97 million in support of the U.S. Army’s Apache Manned/Unmanned Teaming – eXpanded Capabilities (MUMT-X) helicopter program. By enabling communications and data teaming between manned and unmanned aircraft, MUMT-X provides the Apache AH-64E with a transformational warfighting capability that is significantly more robust, lighter and less expensive than the original Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) control system. This award follows the successful completion of a 2015 MUMT-X communications upgrade contract in which L3 delivered state-of-the-art systems for high-speed transmissions of wideband video and data.

“Our performance on the MUMT-X development program illustrates our commitment to providing innovative technology that meets the needs of the warfighter,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This contract award continues L3’s long-term support of the Apache program and exemplifies our dedication to delivering transformational capabilities.”





As part of this phase of the program, L3 will supply tested and certified Apache MUMT-X above rotor Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Receive (UR) technology solutions to support MUMT operations and Air-to-Air-to-Ground (AAG) line-of-sight data links. This work will be executed by L3 Communication Systems-West (L3 CS-West), which is part of the company’s Communication Systems business segment.

