CACI Awarded $91 M Task Order to Support Airborne ISR Systems for US Army

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today it was awarded a $91 million task order to provide support to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development, and Engineering Center (CERDEC) Flight Activity (CFA). This four-year task order, awarded under the Rapid Response-Third Generation (R23G) contract vehicle, represents continuing work in the company’s Surveillance and Reconnaissance market area.

CFA supports the research, development, and evaluation of C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) airborne intelligence systems. Under this contract, CACI will provide CFA with airborne platform systems integration, maintenance, and training and operations support for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. CACI will further provide services in the areas of electronic and mechanical engineering design, prototype development, and all facets of training, platform maintenance, flight and ground operations, including OCONUS deployment and integrated logistics support.





In addition, CACI will support the testing of new technologies as part of the Army’s efforts to mature capabilities. This will include the design, development, integration, test, evaluation, and sustainment of sensor and surveillance technologies in areas such as radio frequency, electro-optical, thermal, radar, and acoustic systems.

CACI Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci said, “CACI has enjoyed a long relationship supporting CERDEC’s Flight Activity with innovative systems engineering and integration solutions, coupled with quick reaction capabilities. We leverage this experience with specialized engineering design, integration, and testing expertise that enables CERDEC to rapidly deploy next-generation sensor system technologies to their Defense Department customers.”

According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury, “CACI continues to grow our Surveillance and Reconnaissance business in support of the U.S. Army and all of our defense and intelligence customers. We are committed to providing advanced, high-value solutions and services to meet current needs as well as evolving requirements, delivering intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities that protect our troops and secure the nation.”

