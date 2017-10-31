CAE sells world's 1st airline-operated Boeing 777X FFS to Lufthansa Aviation Training

CAE announced today at the 2017 European Aviation Training Symposium (EATS) that it has sold the world's first airline-operated Boeing 777X full-flight simulator (FFS) to Lufthansa Aviation Training. As the launch airline customer of the first-ever Boeing 777X aircraft expected to take wing in 2020, Lufthansa will begin training its pilots across its training network in Germany on the CAE 7000XR Series FFS equipped with CAE Tropos-6000XR innovative visual systems in the first half of 2020.

"CAE has been a tremendous partner for more than two decades, providing the most innovative and highest-quality training equipment for our customers to train on", said Rainer Hiltebrand, CEO Lufthansa Aviation Training GmbH. "Choosing to team-up with the worldwide leading training partner to bring the Boeing 777X program successfully to market was a natural choice. We look forward to celebrating this new key milestone together".





"It is an honor to be selected as the training partner of choice for the delivery of the world's first airline-operated Boeing 777X full-flight simulator," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "This is testament to our commitment to excellence and ability to deliver best-in-class training equipment. We look forward to supporting Lufthansa and Lufthansa Aviation Training customers with the entry into service of this new aircraft."

CAE and Lufthansa Aviation Training share a long-standing relationship. CAE has provided more than 30 full-flight simulators to Lufthansa Aviation Training over the span of 35 years.

