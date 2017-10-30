Future Indirect Fires Eastern Europe Conference

Taking Firepower Forward

5 December, 2017 - 7 December, 2017, Bucharest, Romania

Due to the success of our highly regarded 'Future Artillery' and 'Future Mortar Systems' summits, we are incredibly honoured to announce the inaugural Future Indirect Fires Eastern Europe conference taking place between 5-6 December 2017 in Bucharest, Romania.



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Given the current threat context in the region, there is a clear need for regional allies and partners to gather and discuss our capabilities. We must do this together, in order to become both interoperable and joint fires compatible.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Boat Rocket Market Research Report 2017

As we are charged with ensuring our armed forces are equipped to deal with current and future threats, we must gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges to be faced and collectively address the questions of the day. How can we formulate a comprehensive strategy to tackle all threats to the integrity of our land borders? How can we work with our allies to ensure a rapid and collective response? How can we build further cooperation between our nations to develop defence capabilities and alliances?



With these questions in mind, the event provides the platform we need to discuss the topics of munition choice, target acquisition, range extension, battlespace integration, counter-batter capability and mobility - enabling us to find methods for greater collaboration with military and industry partners. The promotion of international outreach and engagement are key themes throughout the meeting and the event provides a unique opportunity for leaders to strengthen messages of cooperation with key regional allies and counterparts across the world.

"Very effective for keeping up on the subject and networking"

Director, Military Products Division, Scepter Canada Inc. (Future Mortars 2016 Attendee)



"Collaboration and discussion of efforts was excellent"

Chief Instructor-in-Gunnery, DND, (Future Mortars Attendee 2016)



"Extremely valuable. The Ukrainian presentation was pure gold dust and will be used to develop UK artillery tactics"

Chief Instructor Command and Tactics, Royal School of Artillery, (Future Artillery Attendee 2017)



"Exceptional event"

Artillery Capability Director, French Army, (Future Artillery Attendee 2017)

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Early-confirmed speakers:

Major General Andrii Koliennikov , Deputy Director, Central Scientific Research Institute of the Armament and Military Equipment Directorate, Armed Forces of Ukraine

, Deputy Director, Central Scientific Research Institute of the Armament and Military Equipment Directorate, Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Ovidiu Uifaleanu , Commander, Romanian Land Forces

, Commander, Romanian Land Forces Colonel Ciprian Marin , Acting commander, 8th LAROM Brigade, Romanian Land Forces

, Acting commander, 8th LAROM Brigade, Romanian Land Forces Colonel Manfred Dietmar Felber, Head of Joint Fire Support/Indirect Fire Section, German Army

Head of Joint Fire Support/Indirect Fire Section, German Army Colonel Olivier Fort , Head of Artillery Capability Branch, French Army

, Head of Artillery Capability Branch, French Army Colonel Petar Krastanov , Chief of Artillery, Bulgarian Land Forces

, Chief of Artillery, Bulgarian Land Forces Colonel David Lee , Commander, 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment (BCD), US Army Europe

, Commander, 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment (BCD), US Army Europe Lieutenant Colonel Arbo Probal , Commander, Artillery Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade, Estonian Defence Forces

, Commander, Artillery Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade, Estonian Defence Forces Lieutenant Colonel Pavol Barancík , Fire Support Coordinator & Chief Of Artillery, J9, Slovak Armed Forces

, Fire Support Coordinator & Chief Of Artillery, J9, Slovak Armed Forces First Lieutenant Robert E. Mullins , Battalion Mortar Platoon Leader, U.S. Army

, Battalion Mortar Platoon Leader, U.S. Army Halvor Ajer , Chief Scientist, Land Systems Division, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI)

, Chief Scientist, Land Systems Division, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) Dwayne D. Hynes , Deputy Chief of Staff, G2, U.S. Army

, Deputy Chief of Staff, G2, U.S. Army Senior Representative, Artillery Command, Lithuanian Land Forces

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents