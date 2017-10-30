AviaAM Leasing Completed the Arrangement of 2 Brand-new Aircraft Deliveries

AviaAM Leasing completed the arrangement of two brand-new aircraft deliveriesAviaAM Leasing, a Warsaw Stock Exchange listed aircraft leasing company, has announced the completion of arrangement regarding two brand-new Airbus A320 family aircraft delivery for the leading Russian airline Aeroflot. The buyer and lessor of the aircraft is SkyCo International Financial Leasing.

On the 24th of October, supported by AviaAM Leasing brand-new Airbus A320-214 (MSN 7846) was delivered to its new operator Aeroflot at Airbus facilities in Toulouse, France. Shortly after, on the 26th of October, Aeroflot obtained Airbus A321-211 (MSN 7878) at Airbus factory in Hamburg, Germany. Leading Eurasian airline will operate both aircraft for the next 12 years.





“Aviation market is forecasted to grow at 5% annually complemented by the demand of additional 36 000 aircraft in the next 20 years. These numbers alone strongly alert the ever growing need for aircraft lease transactions. Therefore, the stimulus to enlarge the number of lease projects for us is stronger than ever now,” shared Tomas Sidlauskas, VP Sales and Member of the Board at AviaAM Leasing.

SkyCo International Financial Leasing was formed in 2015 as a joint venture between Guangdong Airport Authority, Guangdong Aerocity Holding and other shareholders. It has ever since successfully started its operations in aircraft leasing market.

Source : AviaAM Leasing - view original press release