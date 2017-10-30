AerCap Delivers 1st Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian is first airline in Africa to operate the 787-9

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) today announced the delivery of a new Boeing 787-9 to Ethiopian Airlines. The airline will be the first in Africa to operate the 787-9 aircraft. AerCap has already delivered three 787-8 aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines.

AerCap is the world’s largest customer of the 787 aircraft, with a total of 116 owned and on order.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market 2017-2021

AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, “AerCap is very proud to deliver to Ethiopian Airlines their first 787-9 aircraft, as the airline continues to lead the way in African aviation. The 787-9 will complement Ethiopian’s existing fleet of 787-8 aircraft bringing further operational efficiencies and scope to enhance their existing network. We thank our friends and partners at Ethiopian Airlines for their continued confidence in AerCap and wish them every success as they continue to optimize their fleet.”

Source : AerCap Holdings N.V. - view original press release