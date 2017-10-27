5th ECAS - European Corporate Aviation Summit
- New Challenges for Corporate Aviation
- 20 November, 2017 - 20 November, 2017, London, United Kingdom
Following the previous success of ECAS, the 5th Summit will explore the latest developments in the corporate aviation sector of Europe and new business opportunities and challenges. It will also provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry. It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, discuss different business models, enhance our knowledge about the European market, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts.
Agenda Highlights
- The European business jet fleet: 2017 trends, value changes and outlook
- Bizjet values overview
- Business aviation and the pilot shortfall; on the way to new pilot licensing / training regulations
- Technical and commercial aspects of an aircraft transaction
- The bureaucratisation of safety and how operators keep on improving without losing their minds
- The ETS Support facility for aircraft operators
- CAMO4jets a structured approach to risk management when acquiring aircraft
- New opportunities for Light Jets in Europe
- Advanced technology for safety in corporate aviation
- 10 steps to set up a flight department
- Isle of Man update and thoughts on Brexit and EU VAT
- Avanti EVO
Confirmed Expert Speakers
- Colin Brickman, Managing Partner, CAMO4jets
- Mark Byrne, Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation
- Armando Cairoli, ETS Support Facility, Eurocontrol
- Tatiana Chernyavskaya, Regional Sales Manager - CIS and Ireland, FlightSafety International
- Greg Coburn, Managing Director, Mercury Aero
- Stephane De Wolf, IS-BAO Operations Specialist, IBAC - International Business Aviation Council
- Jay Faria, President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation
- Capt. Tilmann Gabriel, Program Director of the Air Transport Master Programs, City University London
- Owen Geach, Chief Commercial Officer, IBA Group
- Andrew Hughes, MACAW
- Jonathan Russell, Senior Associate, Hill Dickinson
- Chris Seymour, Head of Market Analysis, Flight Ascend Consultancy
- Gabriella Somerville, Managing Director, ConnectJets
Source : ASDEvents
