5th ECAS - European Corporate Aviation Summit

New Challenges for Corporate Aviation

20 November, 2017 - 20 November, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Following the previous success of ECAS, the 5th Summit will explore the latest developments in the corporate aviation sector of Europe and new business opportunities and challenges. It will also provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry. It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, discuss different business models, enhance our knowledge about the European market, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Light Electric Aircraft Market 2016-2020

Agenda Highlights

The European business jet fleet: 2017 trends, value changes and outlook

Bizjet values overview

Business aviation and the pilot shortfall; on the way to new pilot licensing / training regulations

Technical and commercial aspects of an aircraft transaction

The bureaucratisation of safety and how operators keep on improving without losing their minds

The ETS Support facility for aircraft operators

CAMO4jets a structured approach to risk management when acquiring aircraft

New opportunities for Light Jets in Europe

Advanced technology for safety in corporate aviation

10 steps to set up a flight department

Isle of Man update and thoughts on Brexit and EU VAT

Avanti EVO

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Confirmed Expert Speakers

Colin Brickman , Managing Partner, CAMO4jets

, Managing Partner, CAMO4jets Mark Byrne , Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation

, Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation Armando Cairoli , ETS Support Facility, Eurocontrol

, ETS Support Facility, Eurocontrol Tatiana Chernyavskaya , Regional Sales Manager - CIS and Ireland, FlightSafety International

, Regional Sales Manager - CIS and Ireland, FlightSafety International Greg Coburn , Managing Director, Mercury Aero

, Managing Director, Mercury Aero Stephane De Wolf, IS-BAO Operations Specialist, IBAC - International Business Aviation Council

IS-BAO Operations Specialist, IBAC - International Business Aviation Council Jay Faria , President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation

, President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation Capt. Tilmann Gabriel , Program Director of the Air Transport Master Programs, City University London

, Program Director of the Air Transport Master Programs, City University London Owen Geach , Chief Commercial Officer, IBA Group

, Chief Commercial Officer, IBA Group Andrew Hughes , MACAW

, MACAW Jonathan Russell , Senior Associate, Hill Dickinson

, Senior Associate, Hill Dickinson Chris Seymour, Head of Market Analysis, Flight Ascend Consultancy

Head of Market Analysis, Flight Ascend Consultancy Gabriella Somerville, Managing Director, ConnectJets

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents