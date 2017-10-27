USAF to preserve KC-10 avionics upgrade investment through sustainment contract with Rockwell Collins
- Maintains Rockwell Collins' participation in future KC-10 avionics integrations while preserving safety, suitability and effectiveness of the aircraft
Rockwell Collins will be an important part of the future of KC-10 avionics with a recent award from the U.S. Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright Patterson Air Force base. The contract provides maintenance and sustainment of KC-10 avionics systems and engineering services over the next nine years.
Having recently completed the full Communications, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management Systems (CNS/ATM) upgrade for the 59 aircraft KC-10 fleet , Rockwell Collins will now also be providing ongoing engineering support for the KC-10 Flight2™ integrated avionics system .
Global Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Aircraft Market, Forecast to 20...
“This agreement establishes an efficient path for the Air Force to keep KC-10 avionics updated as defense requirements and operations continue to change,” said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “As a key provider for avionics support on the KC-10, we’ll be able to help reduce costs associated with keeping these aircraft operational and mission capable.”
As a leader in CNS/ATM upgrades for mobility aircraft, Rockwell Collins has completed over 800 avionics flight deck modifications to meet the mandate. This expertise spans the globe and includes over 190 upgrades on C-130 aircraft .
Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2017 Conference
Nov 28 - 29, 2017 - Madrid, Spain
EAR / OFAC Export Controls e-Seminar
Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer
Mobile Deployable Communications 2018 Conference
Feb 1 - 2, 2018 - Warsaw, Poland
Oct 29 - Nov 1, 2017 - Key Biscayne, Miami, United States
Mobile Deployable Communications 2018 Conference
Feb 1 - 2, 2018 - Warsaw, Poland