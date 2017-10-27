Combat Vehicle Key to Local Growth

BAE Systems Australia and local partner, Milspec Manufacturing, will showcase in Albury the combat proven military vehicle that is being offered to the Australian Army in its largest ever vehicle replacement program.

BAE Systems Australia and Patria have offered the AMV35 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle as part of their bid for LAND 400 Phase 2 – to replace the aging ASLAV fleet.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Armored Vehicle Market Research Report 2017

BAE Systems has selected Milspec to manufacture Complex Electro Mechanical Subsystems, Power Systems and Electrical Wiring Harnesses for the AMV35, should it be selected as the preferred tenderer.

Milspec estimates its workforce will increase by 20 people should BAE Systems’ proposal be successful. Over the past year, defence projects have seen the company grow from 60 to 92 employees.

BAE Systems has committed to producing the AMV35 locally. Along with its partners, BAE Systems will invest 60,000 hours to transfer the advanced manufacturing knowledge and capability to the Australian workforce, ensuring long lasting employment and enduring sovereign capabilities. This will help enable Australian industry to participate in the manufacturing, upgrade and maintenance of the vehicles during their decades of service in the Australian army.

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said:

“Australia’s defence industry is recognised for its world-class capabilities and the companies that we have selected as partners have both proven experience and leading edge manufacturing capabilities.

“We can offer the Australian Army the best possible capability that it requires and provide the greatest economic contribution to the nation. This contribution will be right across Australia, including regional areas like Albury.

“Australian production, future upgrades and support of these world-class vehicles will create long-term jobs and deliver strong, sustainable economic benefits, throughout the community.”

Member for Farrer, Sussan Ley, MP said: “I am delighted to join with my Victorian colleagues to support this bid. Albury-Wodonga has also felt the effect of automotive industry closures, and we have the people and skills right here to help great companies like BAE Systems Australia to build the assets our country needs.”

Milspec Managing Director David Cooper, said:

"Working collaboratively with BAE Systems Australia over the past fifteen years has enabled us to build and sustain a successful local defence supply business. During that time, our employment of local people has grown by over five hundred percent, and partnering with BAE Systems on Land 400 will allow us to grow by an additional twenty percent."

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release