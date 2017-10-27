NGC Appoints Dong Ha as Chief Executive for South Korea

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has appointed Dong Ha as chief executive for South Korea. In this position he will be responsible for coordinating the corporation's relationship with South Korea, supporting current programs and growing the company’s in-country presence.

Prior to joining Northrop Grumman Ha completed a 27-year career in the U.S. Army, retiring as a colonel. In his last military assignment he served as the chief, Joint U.S. Military Affairs Group-Korea from 2009-2014. During that assignment he was responsible for the management of all U.S. Government military sales and defense security cooperation activities with the Republic of Korea.





”Dong brings a deep understanding of South Korea’s global security challenges to this leadership position,” said David Perry, corporate vice president and chief global business development officer, Northrop Grumman. ”I look forward to Dong leading our in-country team to position the company for future success in South Korea.”

Ha earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial management technology from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in national security affairs with an emphasis in Asian studies from the Naval Postgraduate School. His military education includes the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the Senior Overseas Defense Institute for Security Assistance Management Course. Ha was also the second U.S. military officer to be selected for a Senior Service College fellowship at the Korea National Defense University.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release