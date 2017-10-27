Comtech Receives $1.3 M of Orders from International Space Customer
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has received orders totaling $1.3 million from a long term international space and communications customer.
“We are pleased that our customers continue to recognize the unique value of Comtech's expertise in space-level supply chain management and engineering services,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This is one of a number of key programs that Comtech supports within the global space industry where we have had a presence for over 40 years.”
The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.
Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release
