Bombardier London Biggin Hill Service Centre Demos its Extensive Maintenance Capabilities and Exceptional Level of Service

Since its inauguration, the facility has supported more than 40 maintenance events for customers in the region, including a nose-to-tail work package on a Global 6000 aircraft and a 96-month inspection on a Challenger 605 aircraft

Facility received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification and United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (CGAA) CAR 145 certification

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that its Service Centre at London Biggin Hill Airport completed its first nose-to-tail service package since the facility’s inauguration in May 2017. The extensive maintenance package was completed on a Global 6000 aircraft and included the industry’s first Ka-band high-speed internet with Rockwell Collins Airborne Data Router (ADR) retrofit. This was also the first Ka-band installation completed by the service centre.

“This milestone is a testament to the skill and expertise of Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill team, and to our worldwide service centre network that supported the maintenance,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “This first-of-its-kind installation demonstrates our engineering expertise in complex integrations, coupling Ka-band with an ADR retrofit. We are thrilled to deliver this level of service to our customers so soon after opening our hangar doors in London.”





Bombardier’s Ka-band high-speed internet system is the industry’s fastest in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity worldwide* available today. The Ka-band high-speed internet system lets passengers on board Global and Challenger 600 series aircraft browse the internet, stream online media or stage a videoconference as quickly and as effortlessly as they would in their home or office. Bombardier’s Ka-band is offered as an option on new Challenger 650 and Global aircraft, or as a retrofit upgrade on all in-service Global, Challenger 604, Challenger 605 and Challenger 650 aircraft at the company’s extensive network of service centres worldwide.

Since its inauguration in May, the facility has supported more than 40 maintenance events, including a 96-month inspection on a Challenger 605 aircraft, during which technicians also installed a Pro Line 21™ Advanced integrated avionics system to maximize the aircraft’s downtime.

In March 2017, Biggin Hill Service Centre received certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of the United Kingdom for maintenance of Learjet 70, Learjet 75, Challenger 300, Challenger 350, Challenger 600 series, Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft. The facility then received FAA certification in August 2017 and UAE GCAA CAR 145 certification in October 2017.

With an installed base of more than 600 Bombardier business jets in Europe, Bombardier’s new service centre in Biggin Hill is well positioned to provide world-class heavy maintenance and support services to Bombardier customers and operators in the region. Biggin Hill Service Centre is fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, as well as modifications and avionics installations for Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release