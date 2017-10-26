LM Introduces Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is introducing a series of post-production enhancements for the C-130 Hercules known as Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions.

Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions improve the C-130's existing operational capabilities, reduce operating costs, improve availability and can be installed by C-130 operators, Lockheed Martin teams, or at one of 17 global Lockheed Martin-certified Hercules Service Centers. Lockheed Martin has joined with industry partners to develop products and services for legacy C-130 or C-130J Super Hercules models.





"As the C-130's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Lockheed Martin has a commitment to support the worldwide C-130 fleet at all phases of its operation," said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, Lockheed Martin. "With our OEM knowledge and strong industry partnerships, we know these Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions offer C-130 operators relevant solutions that both enhance and expand the capability of their Hercules fleets."

Lockheed Martin's C-130 Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions™ offerings include:

Ice Shield Kit

APU Exhaust Duct Kit

ECHS Lock Tester

ECHS Lock Tester Calibration Kit

Flight Control Booster Actuator Upgrade

APU Electrical Connector/Harness

Lower Fuselage Protection System

Microvanes™

Paratroop Door – Square Window Kit

Flush Toilet Modification Kit

Wing Fillet Panel Replacement Kit

Engine Water Wash Hose Upgrade

Smoke Detector

Support Services including:

Support Equipment Validation

Diagnostic Site Visit

R&M Analytics

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release