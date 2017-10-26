LM Introduces Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is introducing a series of post-production enhancements for the C-130 Hercules known as Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions.
Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions improve the C-130's existing operational capabilities, reduce operating costs, improve availability and can be installed by C-130 operators, Lockheed Martin teams, or at one of 17 global Lockheed Martin-certified Hercules Service Centers. Lockheed Martin has joined with industry partners to develop products and services for legacy C-130 or C-130J Super Hercules models.
"As the C-130's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Lockheed Martin has a commitment to support the worldwide C-130 fleet at all phases of its operation," said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, Lockheed Martin. "With our OEM knowledge and strong industry partnerships, we know these Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions offer C-130 operators relevant solutions that both enhance and expand the capability of their Hercules fleets."
Lockheed Martin's C-130 Aeronautics Capabilities Solutions™ offerings include:
- Ice Shield Kit
- APU Exhaust Duct Kit
- ECHS Lock Tester
- ECHS Lock Tester Calibration Kit
- Flight Control Booster Actuator Upgrade
- APU Electrical Connector/Harness
- Lower Fuselage Protection System
- Microvanes™
- Paratroop Door – Square Window Kit
- Flush Toilet Modification Kit
- Wing Fillet Panel Replacement Kit
- Engine Water Wash Hose Upgrade
- Smoke Detector
- Support Services including:
- Support Equipment Validation
- Diagnostic Site Visit
- R&M Analytics
