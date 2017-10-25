USCAS: US Corporate Aviation Summit

17 November, 2017 - 17 November, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Following the previous success of USCAS, the 5th summit will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry. It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments in light jets, explore the air taxi market, discuss different business models, enhance our knowledge about the US market, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts as well as business aircraft operators.

Agenda Highlights

The impact of government policy on business aviation

The per seat on demand market in the US: The operator's perspective

Benefits of fractional ownership and jet cards

Converting business aircraft to a higher economic use

Corporate aircraft taxation and accounting

Insurance for business aviation: Enjoy today but prepare for tomorrow

Business aircraft repossession: Is your invoice overdue?

International transactions and corporate aircraft sales

Advanced technology and the future of business aviation

Current market drivers affecting aircraft values

MRO IT systems: Meeting the requirements of Corporate Aviation

Aircraft management and maintenance: How to achieve cost-efficiency, safety and profitability

A vision for the future of air taxis in the US

Conference Chaired by

Mike Chase, Principal, Chase & Associates

Opening Address

ATC Privatization, David Heffernan, Member, Cozen O'Connor

Confirmed Expert-Speakers

Thomas Chapman , Senior VP Corporate Aircraft, C&L Aerospace

Ken Elliott , Technical Director - Avionics, Jetcraft

Jay Faria , President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation

Nick Godwin , Managing Director, Commsoft

Don Haloburdo , Vice President and General Manager, Jet Aviation

Ben Hamilton , CEO, ImagineAir

Glenn J. Hediger , President, Aviation Financial Consulting

William Herp , CEO, Linear Air

E. Terry Jaramillo , President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group

Don Kenny , Senior Vice President, Falcon Insurance Agency

Anthony Kioussis , President, Asset Insight

Jack Olcott , Editorial Director, AvBuyer

, Editorial Director, AvBuyer Claire Sandbrook, CEO, Shergroup

Source : ASDEvents