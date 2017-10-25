USCAS: US Corporate Aviation Summit
- 17 November, 2017 - 17 November, 2017, Washington, DC, United States
Following the previous success of USCAS, the 5th summit will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry. It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments in light jets, explore the air taxi market, discuss different business models, enhance our knowledge about the US market, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts as well as business aircraft operators.
Download Conference Agenda
Agenda Highlights
- The impact of government policy on business aviation
- The per seat on demand market in the US: The operator's perspective
- Benefits of fractional ownership and jet cards
- Converting business aircraft to a higher economic use
- Corporate aircraft taxation and accounting
- Insurance for business aviation: Enjoy today but prepare for tomorrow
- Business aircraft repossession: Is your invoice overdue?
- International transactions and corporate aircraft sales
- Advanced technology and the future of business aviation
- Current market drivers affecting aircraft values
- MRO IT systems: Meeting the requirements of Corporate Aviation
- Aircraft management and maintenance: How to achieve cost-efficiency, safety and profitability
- A vision for the future of air taxis in the US
Download Conference Agenda
Conference Chaired by
- Mike Chase, Principal, Chase & Associates
Opening Address
- ATC Privatization, David Heffernan, Member, Cozen O'Connor
Confirmed Expert-Speakers
- Thomas Chapman, Senior VP Corporate Aircraft, C&L Aerospace
- Ken Elliott, Technical Director - Avionics, Jetcraft
- Jay Faria, President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation
- Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft
- Don Haloburdo, Vice President and General Manager, Jet Aviation
- Ben Hamilton, CEO, ImagineAir
- Glenn J. Hediger, President, Aviation Financial Consulting
- William Herp, CEO, Linear Air
- E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group
- Don Kenny, Senior Vice President, Falcon Insurance Agency
- Anthony Kioussis, President, Asset Insight
- Jack Olcott, Editorial Director, AvBuyer
- Claire Sandbrook, CEO, Shergroup
Download Conference Agenda
Source : ASDEvents
