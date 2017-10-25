Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017

Triumph to Provide Main Landing Gear Rotary Actuators for the C-5 for the USAF

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) was recently awarded a two-year contract with Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation valued at $22.9 million to provide aftermarket spare rotary actuators for the main landing gear on the C-5 Galaxy aircraft used by the U.S. Air Force. Under the contract, Triumph Geared Solutions – Park City will supply the spare main landing gear rotary actuators to DLA Aviation based out of Robins Air Force base in Georgia for the C-5 Galaxy, which is one of the largest aircraft in the world.

“We are honored to be selected as a sole source supplier for these operation-critical parts on the C-5 Galaxy aircraft, the U.S. Air Force’s largest and only strategic airlifter,” said Tom Holzthum, executive vice president for Triumph Integrated Systems, “and to support the service men and women who depend on the aircraft to transport them anywhere in the world on short notice.”


Triumph Geared Solutions is an operating company of Triumph Integrated Systems. The spare rotary actuators for the main landing gear on the C-5 Galaxy will be manufactured out of the company’s Park City, Utah, facility. Triumph Geared Solutions specializes in the design, development, manufacture and aftermarket support of complete gearbox assemblies, transmissions, gear-driven actuators and precision gears for commercial and military customers.

Source : Triumph Group, Inc. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Oct 24, 2017

 

