CACI Awarded $54.5 M Contract for Research and Development for US Army Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a task order, valued at $54.5 million if all options are exercised, to provide research and development and systems engineering support to the Systems Engineering, Architecture, Modeling and Simulation (SEAMS) Division of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center’s Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate. This two-year, seven-month task order was awarded under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 2 Services contract vehicle. It significantly expands the size and scope of the company’s current work for SEAMS in CACI’s Communications market area.

Based in Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, the SEAMS Division performs a range of systems engineering tasks, including network architecture development and analysis, modeling and simulation, network and application performance management, and lab and field-based risk reduction. Under this task order, CACI will provide research and development, modeling and simulation, and systems engineering and program management support to assess and improve network architecture and performance, and assess the interoperability of communication systems, including military and commercial satellites and tactical radios across all services.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Aerostat System Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017

CACI Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci said, “The Army’s communications network is a highly complex system of systems that spans multiple technologies and reaches across the globe. CACI has the experience and expertise needed to support the adoption and integration of fast-changing voice, data, and video technologies into these tactical and strategic networks, ensuring security and enhancing connectivity and performance.”

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “America’s soldiers operate in very diverse and dynamic mission environments, and they rely on secure networks to provide undisrupted communications. CACI is committed to supporting these critical defense missions by developing and delivering innovative solutions that ensure the secure exchange of information at the speed of operations.”

Source : CACI International Inc. - view original press release