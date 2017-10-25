Comtech Awarded $7.5 M Order from US Army to Provide Troposcatter Equipment

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Government Solutions segment’s Command and Control Technologies group received an order for $7.5 million to supply troposcatter equipment to support U.S. Army activities throughout the Korean Peninsula. Major components of the troposcatter equipment will be provided by Comtech Systems, Inc.

“Comtech is very pleased to provide critical communications capability to the U.S. Army, particularly in light of the Army’s need for a high state of readiness on the Korean Peninsula,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.





The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Systems, Inc. specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of turnkey communication systems including troposcatter, line-of-sight microwave and satellite.

