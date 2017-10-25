Engility selected to deliver advanced cyber architecture and engineering services for US Navy's new frigate program

Partnership will further warfighter effectiveness, demonstrate global leadership in defense technology

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) announced today the company secured a $15 million contract to provide the U.S. Navy’s Frigate Program Office (PMS 515) with cybersecurity engineering and architecture for the next generation frigate program.

“As our nation faces complex international challenges, the Navy is entrusting Engility to drive significant advancements for the next generation frigate program,” said Lynn Dugle, Engility CEO. “The Navy is seizing the opportunity to change the shape and direction of shipbuilding, demonstrating that the U.S. is and will remain the global leader in cutting-edge defense technology.”





For the first time, the U.S. Navy will build cybersecurity and network capabilities into the core architecture of ships, a sizeable change from the previous standard of bolting on these features at post-production. Engility’s platform cybersecurity architecture brings enhanced cyber resilience, including improved protection in the form of “digital watertight doors” to the Navy’s newest shipbuilding program. Just like watertight doors ensure ship operations in the event of a water breach, digital watertight doors protect operations from data breaches.

Since 2015, Engility has partnered with PMS 515 and the U.S. Navy Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command to design this next generation of platform cybersecurity architecture. This new contract will continue Engility’s cybersecurity architecture and engineering work with the Navy for the next five years.

