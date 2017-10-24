Maritime Information Warfare 2017 Conference

6 December, 2017 - 7 December, 2017, London, United Kingdom

As data and information drive operational advantage there is now a need for improved leadership and ownership across maritime information exploitation.



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

The need for collection, dissemination and optimisation of maritime data is driving change and improvement across an array of naval systems. Used across the joint environment, this will allow increased decision making in real time and the growth of machine learnt influence over naval platforms and systems.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military boots Market Research Report Forecast 2017-2021

Moving away from platform centric decisions and towards intuitive systems run by complex algorithms, the future of the blue economy and security at sea means evolving is no longer a choice, but a necessity for navies and maritime agencies globally.



With the Royal Navy recently hosting 'information warrior,' demonstrations are now taking place that show not only senior buy in, hence the support of the First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones, but the desire from industry to demonstrate Artificial Intelligence, machine autonomy, enhanced Cyber security and big data optimisation across the maritime domain. This corresponds with major policy objectives within the United States, such as 'Cyber Power 2020' which seeks diversify naval capability in the cyber domain.



The Maritime Information Warfare 2017 conference will focus on the key aspects challenging and enhancing Naval and Maritime agencies in the exploitation of information in the digital age.



Benefits of Attending

Hear the very latest advances from Navies, Coast Guards and Maritime Agencies relating to:

Information Exploitation

Artificial Intelligence

Autonomous Systems

Cyber Security

ISR

Big Data

C4I

Open Source Intelligence Gathering

Plus a Half-Day Pre-Conference Workshop | 5th December 2017

Cyber Security in the Naval Domain

Hosted by Colonel (Retd.) Ralph Thiele, Director, Stratbyrd Consulting

1.00pm - 5.30pm

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Speakers

Admiral Sir George Zambellas , Former Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy UK

, Former Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy UK Andy Fawkes , Director, Thinke Company Ltd

, Director, Thinke Company Ltd Brigadier (Retd) David Evans , Former Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy

, Former Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy Captain Dermot Mulholland, Branch Head, Strategic Plans & Policy , Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence

Branch Head, Strategic Plans & Policy , Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence Commander (Retd.) Howard Tweedie , Former Royal Navy Commander, Royal Navy

, Former Royal Navy Commander, Royal Navy Commander Andre Silva , Intelligence Analysis Center Director and Navy Fleet Intelligence Division Head, Portuguese Navy

, Intelligence Analysis Center Director and Navy Fleet Intelligence Division Head, Portuguese Navy Commander Neil Hall , SO1 Information Security, Royal Navy

, SO1 Information Security, Royal Navy Daniel Middleton , Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, Liquid Robotics

, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, Liquid Robotics Edwin van Veldhoven , Senior Scientist Military Operations, TNO

, Senior Scientist Military Operations, TNO Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Hofte , Cyber Security Advisor , Ministerie van Defensie

, Cyber Security Advisor , Ministerie van Defensie Mr George Zarkadakis , Digital Lead, Willis Towers Watson

, Digital Lead, Willis Towers Watson Professor Richard Crowell , Associate Professor Information and Cyberspace Operations, Naval War College

, Associate Professor Information and Cyberspace Operations, Naval War College Rear Admiral Gilles Boidevezi, Deputy Operation Commander, EU Naval Force

Deputy Operation Commander, EU Naval Force Rear Admiral Nick Lambert, Former UK National Hydrographer, Royal Navy

Former UK National Hydrographer, Royal Navy Senior Royal Navy Flag Officer, Royal Navy

Royal Navy Stephen Rowe , Principal Engineer Platform Systems Division, DSTL

, Principal Engineer Platform Systems Division, DSTL Vice Admiral Michael Gilday, Commander, US Fleet Cyber Command , US Navy

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents