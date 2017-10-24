Newsletter Subscription


Hellenic Navy readies P-3 avionics for the future

  • Rockwell Collins upgrade modernizes cockpit and enables unrestricted global airspace operation

The Rockwell Collins Flight2™ integrated avionics system has been selected by Lockheed Martin to bring Hellenic Navy P-3 aircraft into compliance with upcoming mandates for unrestricted global airspace operation.

The Flight2 integrated avionics upgrade will convert the flight deck into a large, all-glass cockpit, making for easier viewing of critical information on the primary and multi-function flight displays, and the engine instrument display system. Additionally, integrated communications and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Mode 5 capabilities ensure mission readiness.


“P-3 pilots will experience a whole new level of flight through greater situational awareness, improved communications capabilities and useful alerts,” said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “They’ll be able to achieve their missions more effectively to make it home safely.”

Already installed on 15 Greek C-130s, Flight2 is built on architecture compliant with Communications, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management Systems (CNS/ATM), supportable and sustainable to meet current and future aviation mandate requirements.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Oct 24, 2017

 

