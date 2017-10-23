Process Excellence in VA Conference
- 29 November, 2017 - 1 December, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States
The Department of Veterans Affairs and the quality of services it provides to veterans have come under scrutiny in the last two years. As a result, the VA is taking major steps in order to improve veteran quality of care, and access to care. Although there has been some great progress over the last two years, there are still steps that must be taken to provide veterans caliber of service they deserve. By implementing Lean strategies and striving for continuous improvement the department will continue to reduce redundancies, and advance service delivery.
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Process excellence initiatives will drive operational success and improve veteran satisfaction, and even more importantly will deliver high quality services to our nation's veterans. The VA is overhauling infrastructure, leveraging mobile technology, and streamlining internal processes – all with the goal of improving veteran services. Join us for this crucial discussion with peers to understand what steps the VA is taking to meet the Department's goals, current health IT & digitization efforts, and understand what challenges still remain.
Over the course of the Summit, you will discuss and review strategies that improve veteran services, including:
- Implementation of Lean Strategies to improve process excellence
- Employee Engagement strategies that will improve quality of care
- Standardization Efforts that allow for interoperability
- Leveraging mobile technology in order to improve access to care
Join us at this timely event to review recent initiatives, and successes within the VA and discuss what steps can be taken to deliver the highest quality of care to veterans.
Key Benefits:
- Learn about the extensive research and development efforts ongoing in the VA, and how these programs are improving quality of care for veterans. Topics will include: Lean Six Sigma, Employee Engagement, Standardization Efforts, IT & the VA, Big data, and more!
- Explore the different methods being implemented or considered for improving efficiencies in the care facilities, and examine the results achieved so far.
- Network with a variety of civilian and military practitioners to compare best practices on a range of subjects.
- Explore the latest in medical technology, and IT solutions that will further department digitization efforts, including Telehealth, EHR, myVA, VistA, cloud capabilities, case management and system redesign
- Discuss the next steps in process improvement within the VA – how can the department continue to build on recent successes and how will the Choice Act of 2016 affect how VA operates?
California National Guard
''Great updates from VHA & VBA!''
VA Congressional Liaison Service
''I really enjoyed the Keynote Speakers. It was helpful to hear such high-ranking officials give their insight''
US Government Accountability Office
2017 Speakers
- Dr. Carolyn Clancy, Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Organizational Excellence, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs
- Peter Shelby, Asst. Secretary for Office of Human Resources & Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Allison Hickey, Former Under Secretary for Benefits, Formerly of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Lynda Davis, Chief Veterans Experience Officer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Chakakhon Lea, Field Consultant, Office of Veterans Experience, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- William Cerniuk, Technical Program Director, VA Mobile Health Provider Program, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Yao Zhao, Director, Supply Chain Analytics Laboratory, Rutgers University
- Prof. David Dobrzykowski, Associate Professor, Director Supply Chain Management Institute, Bowling Green State University
- Alan Constantian, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Account Manager for Health, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Jim Trinka, Chief Learning Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Blake Shaw, Senior Partner, Change & Innovation Agency
- Ken Miller, Founder, Change & Innovation Agency
- Sunaina Kumar, Deputy Network Director, VISN 19, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Jessica Bonjorni, Chief Officer, Workforce Management and Consulting Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Thomas Muir, Executive Director, Support Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- John Short, Acting Director, DOD/VA Interagency Program Office, Department of Veterans Affairs
- James Manker, Jr., Acting Principal Deputy Under Secretary, VBA, Department of Veterans Affairs
