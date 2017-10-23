Hill maintainers support F-35A 1st Asia appearance during Seoul ADEX 17

Twenty-seven Hill Air Force Base maintainers and accompanying support equipment loaded into a C-17 Globemaster III Oct. 13, 2017, bound for Northeast Asia’s largest air show to support the F-35A Lightning II’s first time on Asian soil.

Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, also known as Seoul ADEX 17, offers a venue to deepen U.S. relationships with South Korea and enhance regional security while also giving 388th and 419th Fighter Wing maintainers a sense of interoperability and cultural awareness by working in another country.





“With this temporary duty, we gain an increased understanding of how other platforms and countries conduct maintenance and daily operations,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Phillips, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “Boots on ground in a location other than home gives us breadth and increased understanding we’re able to pass onto peers, subordinates and leaders alike for application in future movements.”

In preparing to take the F-35A to Asia for the first time, the maintenance team focused on daily requirements such as upgrade training, maintenance discipline and operational risk management practices.

“We train like we fight,” Phillips said. “We pride ourselves on by-the-book maintenance, safety and wingmanship. Living these principles everyday prepares us for any assignment and complying with our maintenance directives and guidance will always ensure success.”

Air Force officials said participating in Seoul ADEX 17 indirectly supports theater engagement goals and objectives, while further enhancing relations with other Pacific nations. It also provides a unique opportunity for the U.S. to showcase its aviation expertise and promote strong military-to-military ties with South Korea allies and friends.

Besides the F-35A, other U.S. assets supporting Seoul ADEX 17 include the Air Force F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster III, C-130 Hercules, B-1 Lancer, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry, U-2 and RQ-4 Global Hawk. Additionally, the Navy is supporting with one P-8A Poseidon and the Army is supporting with one CH-47F Chinook.

The first operational F-35As arrived at Hill AFB in October 2015. Hill currently has 27 F-35As and will eventually be home to 78 aircraft and three operational squadrons by the end of 2019. The active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th FW fly and maintain the aircraft in a total force partnership.

Source : US Air Force - view original press release