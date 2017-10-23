PowerJet completes assembly of 300th SaM146 engine

PowerJet has manufactured the 300th SaM146 integrated propulsion system that powers the Sukhoi SuperJet 100 regional jet. This milestone highlights the successful industrial partnership built by Safran Aircraft Engines and UEC Saturn through PowerJet, their 50/50 joint-venture. Seven years after the first engine's delivery, PowerJet has developed and extended its capacities to keep up with engine deliveries in line with the requirements of SCAC and is expected to deliver about 70 powerplants in 2017 and the same in 2018. PowerJet has already started to discuss with SCAC regarding the number of deliveries in 2019 and 2020.

"Powerjet was the first civil joint venture in Russia for producing an engine for a brand new aircraft. This successful partnership is based on the global expertise of two major engine manufacturers that each developed their first engines more than 100 years ago," said Marc Sorel, Chairman and CEO of PowerJet.





Within PowerJet, UEC Saturn develops the fan module, the low-pressure compressor and turbine and is responsible for final engine assembly and ground tests in its facility in Rybinsk, Russia. Safran Aircraft Engines develops the high-pressure core, the accessory gearbox, and the control system. The French company is also responsible for propulsion system integration and flight tests.

Since starting revenue service in 2011, the SaM146 has logged more than 700,000 flight hours and is operated by 15 airlines around the world. "This engine is a real asset for the SSJ100 operators as it has demonstrated exceptional performance, with an engine dispatch reliability rate of 99.9%, similar to other world-class engines," added Marc Sorel. "We have been working recently on engine improvements in order to maintain the highest level of performance required by our customers."

In addition, to optimize its customers‘ operations, PowerJet provides customers with tailored solutions like on-wing maintenance support teams, engine leasing options, predictive maintenance, and quick turns. The PowerJet MRO network includes two certified shops, one in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines near Paris, and one in Rybinsk, Russia.

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release