AerCap Delivers 1st of 2 New Airbus A350 Aircraft to Air Mauritius

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) today announced the delivery of a new Airbus A350-900 to Air Mauritius, the first of two new A350 aircraft deliveries on long-term lease from AerCap’s order book with Airbus. A second A350-900 aircraft is scheduled for delivery to Air Mauritius in November 2017.

AerCap has one of the largest Airbus A350-900 portfolios with a total of twenty-six owned and on order, delivering through 2019.





AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, “AerCap is proud to deliver the first of two new A350 aircraft to Air Mauritius and to celebrate this delivery coinciding with the airline’s 50th year anniversary. The aircraft will form the main pillar of Air Mauritius’ long-haul fleet renewal strategy, supporting further network expansion and connecting Mauritius to the world with an aircraft which offers superior passenger comfort and cutting edge on-board technology. We wish our long-time friends and partners at Air Mauritius every success as they continue to grow their business.”

