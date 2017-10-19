BAE signs Type 31e Teaming Agreement with Cammell Laird

In response to the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) evolving requirements as outlined in the National Shipbuilding Strategy, BAE Systems will bring together its warship design and engineering capability and combat systems expertise with Cammell Laird, the commercial shipbuilder, in a Teaming Agreement to bid for the manufacture of the Type 31e, an adaptable general purpose frigate.

Iain Stevenson, Managing Director, BAE Systems Naval Ships, commented: “Type 31e is an exciting and important programme. Our expertise in warship design and engineering, combat management systems and export campaigns means we are in a great position to contribute to the success of this programme. We are pleased to be working with Cammell Laird with whom we have a strong and effective relationship, having worked with them on the Carrier and Astute programmes.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Naval Combat Systems Market 2017-2021

John Syvret CBE, Cammell Laird CEO, added: “Cammell Laird has very much welcomed the National Shipbuilding Strategy and the Type 31e competition. We will offer a UK warship design, a UK combat system, a UK build and a supply chain with high UK content. We will be working with BAE Systems and A&P to deliver certainty, speed and agility on this nationally important project. Cammell Laird is proud to be responding as a Prime Contractor for Type 31e.”

BAE Systems will partner with Cammell Laird, who would Prime, build and assemble the vessels. This enables BAE Systems to appropriately support the National Shipbuilding Strategy whilst ensuring the delivery of the five Offshore Patrol Vessels and the first three City class Type 26 frigates currently on contract, to time, budget and to the highest quality standards.

BAE Systems’ specialist skills in warship design, engineering and combat systems developed over many years, together with Cammell Laird’s strong shipbuilding experience, place us in a strong position to win the Type 31e programme.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy made clear that the design of Type 31e will enhance its export potential. With its proven knowledge and experience of operating in the export market, BAE Systems is in a good position to use this experience to help drive Type 31e export targets.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release