Thursday, Oct 19, 2017

VSE Corporation Awarded $35.6M in New Delivery Order Awards

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) was awarded several delivery orders in September 2017 by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) International Fleet Support Program Office to provide support under its Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract. VSE will provide maritime program support including logistics, planning, repair and maintenance management, procurement, technical assistance, training and engineering services to four client countries. The periods of performance for these delivery orders range between 12 and 15 months, and the delivery orders have a combined funded value of $35.6 million.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Navy, delivering innovative solutions and services to ensure our allied navies fulfill their maritime mission requirements," said Maurice “Mo” Gauthier, VSE CEO. “Follow-on training and in-country technical support, including critical equipment procurement, are vital to the operations of our allied navies, and we are dedicated to providing valuable and reliable services at home and abroad.”


Source : VSE Corporation - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Oct 18, 2017

 

